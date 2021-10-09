-
Anirban Lahiri shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open
October 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Anirban Lahiri hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Lahiri finished his round tied for 58th at 6 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Lanto Griffin are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Andrew Putnam, Adam Schenk, Charles Howell III, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the par-4 second, Lahiri's 146 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
Lahiri got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to even-par for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 1 over for the round.
At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Lahiri hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lahiri hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Lahiri to 1 over for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to even-par for the round.
Lahiri his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lahiri to 1 over for the round.
