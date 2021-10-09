-
Andrew Putnam shoots 5-under 66 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open
October 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Andrew Putnam's tee shot sets up third straight birdie at Shriners
In the third round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Andrew Putnam makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Andrew Putnam hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 3rd at 16 under with Chad Ramey and Sam Burns; Adam Schenk is in 1st at 18 under; and Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 17 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Putnam's 118 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Putnam had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Putnam hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Putnam at 2 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Putnam chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 4 under for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Putnam hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Putnam to 5 under for the round.
