Alex Smalley shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open
October 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Alex Smalley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Smalley finished his round tied for 27th at 8 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
On the par-4 first, Smalley's 99 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Smalley's tee shot went 168 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Smalley hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.
After a 339 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Smalley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.
