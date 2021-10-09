-
Adam Scott putts well in round three of the Shriners Children's Open
October 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Scott uses nice approach to set up birdie at Shriners
In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Adam Scott makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Adam Scott hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Scott finished his round tied for 20th at 9 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise and Lanto Griffin are tied for 5th at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Adam Scott had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Adam Scott to 1 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Scott had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scott to 4 under for the round.
After a 334 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Scott chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 5 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Scott hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 6 under for the round.
