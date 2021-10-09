In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Adam Schenk hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schenk finished his day in 1st at 18 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chad Ramey, Sam Burns, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 16 under.

Adam Schenk's tee shot went 341 yards to the native area and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 469-yard par-4 second. This moved Adam Schenk to 1 over for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Schenk's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Schenk's 98 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to even for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Schenk hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Schenk chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Schenk hit his tee shot 314 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Schenk had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 5 under for the round.