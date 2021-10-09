-
Adam Hadwin shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open
-
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 09, 2021
Highlights
Adam Hadwin breaks in birdie putt at Shriners
In the third round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Adam Hadwin makes birdie on the par-5 13th hole.
In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Adam Hadwin hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 7th at 14 under; Adam Schenk is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chad Ramey, Sam Burns, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Hadwin's tee shot went 186 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 5 yards to the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Hadwin's 126 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
On the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.
After a 264 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Hadwin chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.
Hadwin got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 3 under for the round.
