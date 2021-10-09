In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Aaron Wise hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wise finished his day tied for 10th at 12 under; Adam Schenk is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chad Ramey, Sam Burns, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 16 under.

Aaron Wise got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aaron Wise to 1 over for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Wise's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Wise's 90 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 10th, Wise chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wise to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Wise had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Wise had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Wise hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Wise chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Wise got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Wise to 1 under for the round.