October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Zach Johnson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 123rd at 1 over; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
On the 408-yard par-4 first, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Johnson had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to even for the round.
Johnson got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Johnson to 2 over for the round.
