Wyndham Clark putts well in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2021
Wyndham Clark hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Clark finished his round tied for 27th at 6 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 12 under; Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Matthew Wolff, Robert Streb, and Sung Kang are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Wyndham Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wyndham Clark to 1 under for the round.
Clark hit his tee at the green on the 168-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 first, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 1 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.
Clark missed the green on his first shot on the 239-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 20 yards for birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.
