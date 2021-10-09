-
William McGirt shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
William McGirt hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. McGirt finished his day tied for 104th at 2 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th, McGirt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McGirt to 1 over for the round.
McGirt got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGirt to 2 over for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 first, McGirt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGirt to 3 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McGirt hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth. This moved McGirt to 4 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, McGirt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to 3 over for the round.
