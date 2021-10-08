In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Will Zalatoris hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Zalatoris finished his round tied for 103rd at 2 under; Sungjae Im, Sam Burns, and Adam Schenk are tied for 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise and Chad Ramey are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Talor Gooch, Harry Hall, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, Adam Hadwin, Rory Sabbatini, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 6th at 11 under.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

At the 341-yard par-4 15th Zalatoris hit his tee shot 284 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 25 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Zalatoris at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Zalatoris's 102 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 1 over for the round.

At the 492-yard par-4 third, Zalatoris got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Zalatoris to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Zalatoris had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Zalatoris hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Zalatoris to 3 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Zalatoris chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 2 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Zalatoris had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zalatoris to 1 over for the round.