  • Webb Simpson shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

  • In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Webb Simpson makes birdie on the par-3 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Webb Simpson's solid tee shot and birdie at Shriners

    In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Webb Simpson makes birdie on the par-3 5th hole.