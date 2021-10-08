In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Webb Simpson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his round tied for 61st at 4 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Robert Streb, Sung Kang, Rory Sabbatini, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 10 under.

At the 448-yard par-4 11th, Simpson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Simpson's 128 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Simpson hit an approach shot from 111 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Simpson's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Simpson hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Simpson had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Simpson hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 5 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Simpson's tee shot went 202 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.