Viktor Hovland shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Viktor Hovland reaches in two to set up birdie at Shriners
In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Viktor Hovland makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Viktor Hovland hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his round tied for 19th at 8 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Chad Ramey and Aaron Wise are tied for 4th at 12 under.
Hovland got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 1 over for the round.
At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Hovland hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Hovland's 131 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Hovland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Hovland hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Hovland to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to 4 under for the round.
