Tyler McCumber finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
October 08, 2021
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Tyler McCumber hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. McCumber finished his round tied for 73rd at 4 under; Sungjae Im, Sam Burns, and Adam Schenk are tied for 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise and Chad Ramey are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Harry Hall, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, Adam Hadwin, Rory Sabbatini, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 6th at 11 under.
On the par-4 10th, McCumber's 138 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to 1 under for the round.
McCumber got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to even-par for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, McCumber reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to 1 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 14th, McCumber hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to 2 under for the round.
On the 492-yard par-4 third, McCumber had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to 1 under for the round.
McCumber had a 358-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth. This moved McCumber to even for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, McCumber reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to 1 under for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, McCumber hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McCumber at even-par for the round.
