Troy Merritt shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Troy Merritt hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his round tied for 84th at 3 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; Matthew Wolff, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and K.H. Lee, Harry Hall, Rory Sabbatini, and Sung Kang are tied for 6th at 10 under.
Merritt got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 1 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Merritt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.
At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Merritt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Merritt to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 first, Merritt's 134 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.
On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Merritt had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.
