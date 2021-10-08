-
Trey Mullinax putts well in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Trey Mullinax hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and finished the round bogey free. Mullinax finished his round tied for 51st at 5 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; Rory Sabbatini, Matthew Wolff, Harry Hall, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and K.H. Lee, Sungjae Im, Adam Schenk, and Sung Kang are tied for 8th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Trey Mullinax had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trey Mullinax to 1 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Mullinax had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Mullinax's 81 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Mullinax had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mullinax to 4 under for the round.
Mullinax missed the green on his first shot on the 168-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 5 under for the round.
