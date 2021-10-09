-
Tom Hoge shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Tom Hoge hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 42nd at 6 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
On the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.
At the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hoge's tee shot went 260 yards to the right rough, his fourth shot was a drop, and his approach went 107 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 1 under for the round.
