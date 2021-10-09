-
Taylor Pendrith shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Taylor Pendrith makes birdie putt at Shriners
In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Taylor Pendrith makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Taylor Pendrith hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Pendrith finished his day tied for 30th at 7 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
After a 293 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Pendrith chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Pendrith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Pendrith hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Pendrith to 3 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Pendrith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 239-yard par-3 eighth green, Pendrith suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Pendrith at 1 under for the round.
