Taylor Moore rebounds from poor front in second round of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Taylor Moore makes short birdie putt at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Taylor Moore makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Taylor Moore hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Moore finished his round tied for 35th at 6 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; Matthew Wolff, Rory Sabbatini, Harry Hall, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and K.H. Lee, Sungjae Im, and Adam Schenk are tied for 8th at 10 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Taylor Moore's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Moore got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 3 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Moore's 127 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Moore chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to even-par for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Moore hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.
