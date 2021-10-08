-
Talor Gooch shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Talor Gooch hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his round tied for 6th at 11 under with Harry Hall, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, Adam Hadwin, Rory Sabbatini, and Matthew Wolff; Sungjae Im, Sam Burns, and Adam Schenk are tied for 1st at 13 under; and Aaron Wise and Chad Ramey are tied for 4th at 12 under.
After a 289 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Gooch chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
Gooch tee shot went 147 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Gooch to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 second, Gooch's 103 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Gooch had a 202 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Gooch's 106 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 4 under for the round.
