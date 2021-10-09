-
Sungjae Im delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the second at the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sungjae Im makes birdie on No. 9 in Round 2 at Shriners
In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.
Sungjae Im hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Im finished his round in 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Chad Ramey and Aaron Wise are tied for 4th at 12 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Sungjae Im hit an approach shot from 90 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sungjae Im to 2 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Im had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Im chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 6 under for the round.
