Sung Kang hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 17th at 8 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 1 over for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Kang's tee shot went 191 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 14 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Kang chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 4 over for the round.

At the 420-yard par-4 10th, Kang reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Kang at 3 over for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kang to 2 over for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Kang chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Kang's tee shot went 211 yards to the fringe, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.