Stewart Cink shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Stewart Cink hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 130th at 2 over; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
On the 492-yard par-4 third, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 2 over for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Cink's tee shot went 169 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
Cink got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Cink hit an approach shot from 254 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 3 over for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 4 over for the round.
