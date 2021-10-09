-
-
Stephan Jaeger shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2021
Stephan Jaeger hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 114th at 1 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Jaeger had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.
After a 266 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Jaeger's 136 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.
-
-