-
-
Si Woo Kim shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2021
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Si Woo Kim hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 119th at even par; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
On the par-5 16th, Kim's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
Kim got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 first, Kim's 113 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the 492-yard par-4 third, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even for the round.
Kim got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Kim hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Kim to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kim hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.
-
-