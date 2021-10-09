-
Seung-Yul Noh putts well but delivers a 1-over 37 second round in the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Seung-Yul Noh hit 5 of 9 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Noh finished his day in 144th at 2 over; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Seung-Yul Noh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seung-Yul Noh to 1 under for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Noh chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 2 under for the round.
