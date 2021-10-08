Seth Reeves hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Reeves finished his round tied for 68th at 4 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; Rory Sabbatini, Matthew Wolff, Harry Hall, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and K.H. Lee, Sungjae Im, Adam Schenk, and Sung Kang are tied for 8th at 10 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 first, Reeves had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reeves to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Reeves had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reeves to even for the round.

At the 492-yard par-4 third, Reeves got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reeves to 1 over for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Reeves chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reeves to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Reeves's 123 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reeves to 1 under for the round.

Reeves got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reeves to even for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Reeves chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reeves to 1 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Reeves chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reeves to 2 under for the round.

At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Reeves got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reeves to 1 under for the round.