In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Sepp Straka hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Straka finished his round tied for 141st at 4 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 12 under; Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Sung Kang, Robert Streb, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a 345 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 10th, Straka chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Straka's 74 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Straka to even-par for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Straka's tee shot went 156 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Straka chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.

At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Straka got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Straka to 2 over for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Straka's tee shot went 178 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 36 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to 4 over for the round.