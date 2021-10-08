-
Sebastián Muñoz shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Sebastián Muñoz hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Muñoz finished his round in 135th at 3 over; Sungjae Im, Sam Burns, and Adam Schenk are tied for 1st at 13 under; Chad Ramey and Aaron Wise are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Talor Gooch, Harry Hall, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, Adam Hadwin, Rory Sabbatini, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 6th at 11 under.
On the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
After a 270 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Muñoz chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 16th, Muñoz hit his 101 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.
Muñoz got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
Muñoz got a double bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 over for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Muñoz hit an approach shot from 79 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
