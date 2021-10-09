-
Seamus Power putts well in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Seamus Power hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Power finished his day tied for 17th at 8 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
On the par-4 third, Seamus Power's 159 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seamus Power to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Power had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 ninth, Power hit his 72 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Power to 3 under for the round.
