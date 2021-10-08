In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Scottie Scheffler hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Scheffler finished his round tied for 115th at 1 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Robert Streb, Sung Kang, Rory Sabbatini, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Scottie Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scottie Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Scheffler hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Scheffler hit his tee shot 302 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Scheffler's 131 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Scheffler had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Scheffler's 134 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 6 under for the round.

Scheffler tee shot went 169 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Scheffler to 5 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Scheffler went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his triple bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.