Scott Stallings shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Stallings hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 94th at 3 under; Sungjae Im, Sam Burns, and Adam Schenk are tied for 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise and Chad Ramey are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Talor Gooch, Harry Hall, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, Adam Hadwin, Rory Sabbatini, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 6th at 11 under.
At the 442-yard par-4 12th, Stallings reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Stallings at 1 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Stallings chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.
At the 560-yard par-5 16th, Stallings got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Stallings to 2 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 under for the round.
Stallings tee shot went 165 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Stallings to 2 over for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.
Stallings hit his tee at the green on the 239-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Stallings to even for the round.
