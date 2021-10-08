-
Scott Piercy shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Piercy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 104th at 2 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; Matthew Wolff, Rory Sabbatini, Harry Hall, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and K.H. Lee, Adam Schenk, and Sung Kang are tied for 8th at 10 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Piercy had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Piercy chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.
At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Piercy hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Piercy's 144 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 4 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 168-yard par-3 14th green, Piercy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Piercy at 3 under for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Piercy chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 4 under for the round.
