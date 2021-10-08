-
Sam Ryder shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Sam Ryder hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his round tied for 114th at 1 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; Matthew Wolff, Rory Sabbatini, Harry Hall, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and K.H. Lee, Adam Schenk, and Sung Kang are tied for 8th at 10 under.
On the par-4 10th, Ryder's 141 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 2 over for the round.
At the 448-yard par-4 11th, Ryder got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ryder to 3 over for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Ryder chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Ryder tee shot went 186 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
