Strong putting brings Sam Burns a 8-under 63 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sam Burns' 132-yard wedge to 3 feet and birdie at Shriners
In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Sam Burns makes birdie on the par-4 6th hole.
Sam Burns hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burns finished his round in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Robert Streb, Matthew Wolff, Rory Sabbatini, and Sung Kang are tied for 5th at 10 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Sam Burns had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sam Burns to 1 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Burns hit his tee shot 287 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Burns hit an approach shot from 98 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Burns's 150 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Burns had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 6 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Burns's 132 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 7 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to 8 under for the round.
