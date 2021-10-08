  • Strong putting brings Sam Burns a 8-under 63 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

  • In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Sam Burns makes birdie on the par-4 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Sam Burns' 132-yard wedge to 3 feet and birdie at Shriners

    In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Sam Burns makes birdie on the par-4 6th hole.