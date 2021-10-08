-
-
Sahith Theegala shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2021
-
Interviews
Sahith Theegala on competing against the best before Shriners
Prior to the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Sahith Theegala talks about how the success of younger players on the PGA TOUR such as Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa, sparked motivation and confidence within him.
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Sahith Theegala hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his round tied for 70th at 4 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; Matthew Wolff, Rory Sabbatini, Harry Hall, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and K.H. Lee, Adam Schenk, and Sung Kang are tied for 8th at 10 under.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Theegala had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.
Theegala got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 2 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Theegala had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.
-
-