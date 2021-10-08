  • Sahith Theegala shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

  • Prior to the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Sahith Theegala talks about how the success of younger players on the PGA TOUR such as Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa, sparked motivation and confidence within him.
    Interviews

    Sahith Theegala on competing against the best before Shriners

    Prior to the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Sahith Theegala talks about how the success of younger players on the PGA TOUR such as Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa, sparked motivation and confidence within him.