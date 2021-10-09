-
Ryan Palmer shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Ryan Palmer gets up-and-down for birdie at Shriners
In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Ryan Palmer makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Ryan Palmer hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 119th at even par; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
On the par-4 first, Palmer's 96 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Palmer hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third. This moved Palmer to even-par for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Palmer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Palmer to 2 over for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Palmer chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 over for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Palmer chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to even for the round.
Palmer got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 2 over for the round.
