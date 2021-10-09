-
Ryan Moore shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Ryan Moore hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 74th at 4 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Moore had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Moore's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 196-yard par-3 17th green, Moore suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Moore at 1 under for the round.
At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Moore got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Moore to even for the round.
