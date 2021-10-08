-
Russell Knox shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Russell Knox hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Knox finished his round tied for 130th at 1 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; Matthew Wolff, Rory Sabbatini, Harry Hall, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and K.H. Lee, Adam Schenk, and Sung Kang are tied for 8th at 10 under.
On the 492-yard par-4 third, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Knox hit an approach shot from 114 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to even for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 16th, Knox hit his 102 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Knox got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.
