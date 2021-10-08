-
-
Russell Henley shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2021
Russell Henley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Henley finished his round tied for 39th at 5 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 12 under; Matt Jones and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Andrew Putnam, Sung Kang, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Henley hit his 83 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Henley had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Henley's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 ninth, Henley's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
-
-