-
-
Rory Sabbatini putts well in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2021
-
Highlights
Rory Sabbatini holes 17-footer for birdie at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Rory Sabbatini makes birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.
Rory Sabbatini hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 2nd at 11 under with Matthew Wolff, Harry Hall, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; and K.H. Lee and Sung Kang are tied for 8th at 10 under.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Rory Sabbatini reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rory Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Sabbatini hit his tee shot 314 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Sabbatini hit an approach shot from 86 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Sabbatini had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 4 under for the round.
On the 492-yard par-4 third, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Sabbatini's 125 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 5 under for the round.
Sabbatini got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 4 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 5 under for the round.
-
-