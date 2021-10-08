-
Roger Sloan shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Roger Sloan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Sloan finished his round tied for 107th at 2 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; Matthew Wolff, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and K.H. Lee, Harry Hall, Rory Sabbatini, and Sung Kang are tied for 6th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Sloan had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.
On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to even for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Sloan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Sloan's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
Sloan got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 1 under for the round.
After a 320 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Sloan chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.
