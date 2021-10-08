-
-
Robert Streb shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2021
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Robert Streb hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Streb finished his round tied for 8th at 9 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Sung Kang, Rory Sabbatini, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 10 under.
After a 315 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Streb chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Streb reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 4 under for the round.
At the par-5 16th, Streb chipped in his third shot from 36 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Streb to 6 under for the round.
Streb got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 5 under for the round.
-
-