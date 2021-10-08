-
-
Rickie Fowler shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2021
Rickie Fowler hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his round tied for 63rd at 4 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Sung Kang, Rory Sabbatini, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 10 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Fowler had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Fowler hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Fowler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fowler to 3 under for the round.
On the 492-yard par-4 third, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 2 under for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 3 under for the round.
At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Fowler hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 4 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Fowler to 5 under for the round.
-
-