-
-
Richy Werenski posts bogey-free 4-under 67 l in the second round of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2021
Richy Werenski hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and finished the round bogey free. Werenski finished his round tied for 19th at 7 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; Rory Sabbatini, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Matthew Wolff and Sung Kang are tied for 6th at 10 under.
On the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Richy Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Richy Werenski to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Werenski had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Werenski hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 4 under for the round.
-
-