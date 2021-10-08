-
Rasmus Hojgaard shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Rasmus Hojgaard hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hojgaard finished his round tied for 70th at 4 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; Matthew Wolff, Rory Sabbatini, Harry Hall, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and K.H. Lee, Adam Schenk, and Sung Kang are tied for 8th at 10 under.
Hojgaard got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hojgaard to 1 over for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Hojgaard chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hojgaard to even-par for the round.
At the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hojgaard got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hojgaard to even for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Hojgaard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hojgaard to 1 under for the round.
