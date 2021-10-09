-
Peter Malnati shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Peter Malnati hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 114th at 1 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Malnati's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a 271 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Malnati chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Malnati had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Malnati to even-par for the round.
On the 492-yard par-4 third, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 1 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Malnati went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the primary rough leading to his triple bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Malnati to 4 over for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Malnati chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 3 over for the round.
