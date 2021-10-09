-
Paul Casey finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Paul Casey hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Casey finished his day tied for 94th at 3 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
On his tee stroke on the 492-yard par-4 third, Casey went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Casey to 1 over for the round.
Casey got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to 1 over for the round.
On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Casey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to 2 over for the round.
On the par-5 13th, Casey's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 1 over for the round.
Casey hit his tee at the green on the 196-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Casey to even-par for the round.
