Patton Kizzire shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Patton Kizzire hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 119th at even par; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
On the par-4 10th, Kizzire's 111 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
Kizzire got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to even-par for the round.
After a 274 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kizzire to even for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Kizzire had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
Kizzire missed the green on his first shot on the 197-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 14 yards for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.
