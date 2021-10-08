-
Patrick Reed shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Patrick Reed hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Reed finished his round tied for 136th at 4 over; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Chad Ramey and Aaron Wise are tied for 4th at 12 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Reed's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Reed had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Reed to 3 over for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 10th, Reed chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reed to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Reed had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to 3 over for the round.
Reed his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Reed to 3 over for the round.
